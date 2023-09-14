[VIDEO] Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels share emotional moment backstage after history-making performance on WWE NXT

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch shared an emotional moment with Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels backstage after winning the NXT Women's Championship.

Lynch went in a bout against Tiffany Stratton on the latest episode of NXT with the Women's title on the line. Even though the 24-year-old showed great strength, The Man came out victorious and became a Grand Slam Champion after winning the title. She was also the reason for the huge viewership boost that the developmental brand got during the main event.

However, following the show, NXT's official Twitter account posted a backstage interaction between Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels. HBK can be seen praising her performance while she is being thankful for it.

The caption said that Lynch received the stamp of approval from the WWE legend after beating Stratton.

"[Becky Lynch] got the [Shawn Michaels] stamp of approval after her epic match with [Tiffany Stratton]"

You can check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch thanked the WWE Universe for always sticking by her

After her bout ended and the show went off the air, Becky Lynch cut a promo in which she thanked the fans for always rooting for her and also said that whatever she achieved in her career is because of their continued support.

"The Man, and the new NXT Women's Champion has come around to NXT. Guys, I just wanna say thank you so much for all of your support over the years, it meant the world when I came here and nobody thought I had a shot at anything but because of you people, because of you constantly supporting me and believing in me, this has all become possible."

You can check out the video and read more about it here.

The Man will now appear more and more on the developmental brand. Let's see what WWE has planned for her title reign.

Are you excited to see Becky back in WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.