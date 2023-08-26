Video - Bray Wyatt's wholesome interaction with fan just days before his passing

A video has surfaced online of Bray Wyatt interacting with a WWE fan days before he passed away.

The wrestling world lost Bray Wyatt far too soon due to a heart attack at just 36 years old. Triple H made the heartbreaking announcement yesterday, and most fans are having a difficult time coming to grips that Wyatt is gone at such a young age.

Wyatt captivated the WWE Universe in the months leading up to his return last year at Extreme Rules. The company would drop hints via QR codes to build anticipation for his return. It was very well done and created an incredible moment at the premium live event last October. His final televised match was his victory over LA Knight at this year's Royal Rumble in January.

Ringside News shared a video on August 19th stating that Wyatt had been spotted with fans amid his rumored return to the company. A wrestling fan reposted the clip and noted Wyatt's kindness during the interaction seen in the video below.

WWE RAW star Otis shares tribute to Bray Wyatt

There have been countless tributes to Bray Wyatt from fans and his coworkers following his tragic passing.

Alpha Academy's Otis shared a heartfelt message on Instagram and said that Wyatt was a beautiful soul. The former Money in the Bank winner claimed Wyatt has a big hug and kiss coming for him, and added that he hopes The Eater of Worlds is forever loved in heaven.

"Just a Beautiful F'n Soul. I got your BIG HUG n KISS COMIN' for ya in HEAVEN Babe 😘. I Love You. Rest and be Forever Loved In GOD's Paradise Brother," he wrote.

Wyatt's life was cut drastically short but he still made an incredible impact in the wrestling industry during his short time on earth. It will be interesting to see how WWE honors him tonight on SmackDown and keeps his memory alive for years to come moving forward.

