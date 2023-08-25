[VIDEO] Carmelo Hayes spotted with injured WWE Superstar; the star has been absent for 500+ days

WWE recently shared a video of current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes sharing a spot with an injured star who has been away from the ring for over 500 days.

The star in question is Big E, whose last in-ring appearance was on the 11th March 2022 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In an unfortunate turn of events, the former world champion suffered a horrific neck injury that has put his WWE career on pause for over a year now.

Even though hip-spinning wielder of The Power of Positivity fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae, he has been making public appearances and is in a continuous recovery process. Since Big E's hiatus, he has appeared on the Celebrity Family Feud show with Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, and others.

Given that The New Day member is a former NXT Champion, he took time for a photo shoot with the current champion Carmelo Hayes. In the video posted on WWE's Instagram, the 29-year-old star held his current revamped NXT title.

On the other hand, Big E shared the spot with the champion by holding his former NXT black and gold title. During a backstage WWE photo shoot, the two men shared a friendly face-off with their respective titles.

Big E can make his massive return to dethrone Carmelo Hayes'

The former WWE champion has been out of in-ring action for 533 days, but his return may be getting closer.

Big E may be on the road to recovery, but he has remained silent on the issue of making a comeback. During a recent interview, the 37-year-old WWE star shared the possibility of returning to the ring with an unfortunate timeline.

Given that The New Day has already made its way to Monday Night RAW, Big E could potentially return to NXT to challenge Carmelo Hayes for his title.

The NXT Champion has successfully defended his title against Bron Breakker, Baron Corbin, Wes Lee, and others. The Stamford-based company posting a video of Hayes and Big E holding their NXT titles could be hinting at a potential rivalry in the future if the New Day member returns to the ring.

As of now, nothing is confirmed yet. Though, seeing the two men tear down the house for the NXT Championship would be exciting.

