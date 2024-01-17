[VIDEO] Charlotte Flair posts an insane video on her Instagram story just 12 days after knee surgery

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since the December 8 episode of SmackDown with an ACL, MCL, and meniscus tear, undergoing surgery 12 days ago. She has posted an insane video on her Instagram story in less than two weeks of that operation.

Charlotte Flair was a crucial part of the women's division on SmackDown in 2023 and stated how much fun she had as a babyface. It wasn't too long after her first-ever WarGames match when she suffered an injury during a match against Asuka. She has been out of action since then and is expected to miss WrestleMania and most of 2024. Interestingly enough, this is the first time in her decade-long career that she will be out of action due to an in-ring injury.

On her Instagram story, Charlotte Flair posted a video of her getting back into training just 12 days after her surgery, an insane move for any human being:

However, it should be noted that, like most WWE stars, Charlotte trains like an athlete and has access to great professionals in the medical and recovery field. So it's unlikely she would get back into basic training without a professional clearing her first.

WWE secured Charlotte Flair's signature for a new contract despite her injury

Despite Charlotte being out of action, WWE decided to make a bold move and offer her a contract extension. It will keep her with the company for a few more years. However, it's no ordinary contract.

The new contract that Charlotte signed, according to Fightful Select, is the most lucrative for any female star in WWE history.

The most lucrative contract signed by a female star previously belonged to Becky Lynch. It was reported that even Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, was asking a massive amount for a new deal. Rumors of her return have since cooled down.

