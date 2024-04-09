[VIDEO] CM Punk makes an incredible promise to fans after RAW goes off the air

CM Punk made a surprise appearance on the main event of the RAW after WrestleMania 40, costing Drew McIntyre a chance at the World Heavyweight Championship. After RAW went off the air, he made an incredible promise to fans.

Drew McIntyre's words and actions again came back to haunt him on the RAW after WrestleMania 40 as CM Punk cost him a match, leading to McIntyre's bitter rival Jey Uso pinning him and earning a shot at the World Heavyweight Title.

After RAW went off the air, CM Punk was with Jey Uso in the ring and promised fans that the next time he is in Philadelphia, he will have his boots laced on, implying that he will be medically cleared to compete the next time WWE comes around to The City of Brotherly Love.

Just like his hometown of Chicago, Philadelphia is very much a wrestling city. Punk's promo marked the conclusion of an epic 'Mania weekend that featured SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Fame, WrestleMania Saturday and Sunday, and Monday Night RAW.

With Punk getting physically involved in back-to-back nights, it makes one wonder whether WWE exaggerated the timeline of his in-ring return. This was the second night he got involved physically, albeit minimally.

This is undoubtedly going to infuriate Drew McIntyre more.

