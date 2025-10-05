VIDEO: Cody Rhodes dumbfounds Hall of Famer on SmackDown; WWE finally shares his hilarious reaction

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes took a Hall of Famer by surprise on the September 26, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Stamford-based promotion has now shared the legend's reaction to it. The name in question is none other than Booker T.Paul Heyman opened last week's SmackDown, but was soon interrupted by Cody Rhodes. Later, they were joined by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Things got heated between The Brons and Rhodes after the latter took some shots at them and Heyman. The American Nightmare then started attacking Breakker and Reed, before getting outnumbered by them. Before the end of their segment, Randy Orton came out to the Undisputed WWE Champion's aid.However, before attacking Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, Cody Rhodes took his suit jacket off and suddenly threw his watch at Hall of Famer Booker T, who was present at the commentary table. Now WWE's official X/Twitter handle has uploaded the legend's hilarious reaction to Rhodes throwing his watch at him.Despite being surprised by The American Nightmare's sudden throw, Booker stayed calm while catching the watch. He then started laughing while fist-bumping Michael Cole. In the post's caption, the company praised the legend for his catching skills.&quot;Nice catch, @BookerT5x!&quot; the company wrote.Check out the clip below:Vince Russo believes WWE is turning Jey Uso heel because of Cody RhodesJey Uso has been teasing a heel turn for the past few weeks. During a recent edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that he felt the Triple H-led creative team was turning Jey Uso heel because they wanted him to face Cody Rhodes.Russo added that he believed the Undisputed WWE Champion did not have any major opponents in the company at the moment.&quot;Well, they're turning Jey heel to wrestle [Cody]. That's your answer right there. They're going to turn, they're literally turning Jey heel after everything they've done with him, Mac, because they don't have an opponent for Cody. That's why they're doing it. So, they're going to undo everything they did because their champion has no opponents,&quot; Russo said.It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Cody Rhodes' future.