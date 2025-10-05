  • home icon
  • WWE
  • VIDEO: Cody Rhodes dumbfounds Hall of Famer on SmackDown; WWE finally shares his hilarious reaction

VIDEO: Cody Rhodes dumbfounds Hall of Famer on SmackDown; WWE finally shares his hilarious reaction

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 05, 2025 11:55 GMT
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes took a Hall of Famer by surprise on the September 26, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Stamford-based promotion has now shared the legend's reaction to it. The name in question is none other than Booker T.

Ad

Paul Heyman opened last week's SmackDown, but was soon interrupted by Cody Rhodes. Later, they were joined by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Things got heated between The Brons and Rhodes after the latter took some shots at them and Heyman. The American Nightmare then started attacking Breakker and Reed, before getting outnumbered by them. Before the end of their segment, Randy Orton came out to the Undisputed WWE Champion's aid.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, before attacking Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, Cody Rhodes took his suit jacket off and suddenly threw his watch at Hall of Famer Booker T, who was present at the commentary table. Now WWE's official X/Twitter handle has uploaded the legend's hilarious reaction to Rhodes throwing his watch at him.

Despite being surprised by The American Nightmare's sudden throw, Booker stayed calm while catching the watch. He then started laughing while fist-bumping Michael Cole. In the post's caption, the company praised the legend for his catching skills.

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"Nice catch, @BookerT5x!" the company wrote.

Check out the clip below:

Ad

Vince Russo believes WWE is turning Jey Uso heel because of Cody Rhodes

Jey Uso has been teasing a heel turn for the past few weeks. During a recent edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that he felt the Triple H-led creative team was turning Jey Uso heel because they wanted him to face Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Russo added that he believed the Undisputed WWE Champion did not have any major opponents in the company at the moment.

"Well, they're turning Jey heel to wrestle [Cody]. That's your answer right there. They're going to turn, they're literally turning Jey heel after everything they've done with him, Mac, because they don't have an opponent for Cody. That's why they're doing it. So, they're going to undo everything they did because their champion has no opponents," Russo said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Cody Rhodes' future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications