[VIDEO] Damian Priest shares rare footage of Dominik Mysterio outside WWE

WWE Superstar Damian Priest took to Instagram to share rare footage of his Judgment Day teammate, Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day, at the moment, is the most dominant faction in WWE. All of the members currently hold gold, with Dominik being the NXT North American Champion, Rhea Ripley being the Women's World Champion, and Finn Balor & Damian Priest being the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, the latter also holds the MITB briefcase.

The Archer of Infamy recently took to his Instagram stories to share rare footage of Dominik Mysterio outside of WWE with the song 'Bad Boys' playing in the background.

You can check out the video below, posted by a fan on Twitter:

Damian Priest's tag team partner was full of praise for Dominik Mysterio's growth in WWE

On a recent episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, Damian Priest's tag team partner, Finn Balor, praised Dominik Mysterio's growth outside and inside the ring.

He said that Dirty Dom got a warm welcome when he joined The Judgment Day because he is the son of the Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. However, the Tag Team Champion praised Dominik for improving his promo skills and in-ring work.

"I feel like he was given that warm reception when he came in because he was the son of a Hall of Famer," Balor explained. "Once he stepped out from under that tree and began fending for himself, he's just a completely different animal, and not only the growth he's shown outside of the ring and his promo work but his growth inside of the ring has been absolutely monumental."

Dirty Dom is set to face Carmelo Hayes in a champion vs. champion match on next week's episode of NXT. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will beat Carmelo Hayes? Let us know in the comments section below.