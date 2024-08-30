[VIDEO] Drew McIntyre sends a warning to CM Punk ahead of their match at WWE Bash in Berlin

Drew McIntyre has sent a warning to his rival CM Punk in a video that he uploaded to social media. The duo will collide this Saturday at WWE Bash in Berlin for the second time this month.

The two stars were involved in another brawl on RAW this week. The Scottish Warrior was attacked by The Straight Edge Superstar during his in-ring segment. The latter came out from under the ring and whipped him with the strap multiple times. McIntyre escaped through the crowd while Punk fought off several security guards in the ring.

Drew McIntyre recently posted a video on X talking about how he's going to humiliate CM Punk and put him on the shelf again at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Trending

"Why else is it a really good week? That's because on Saturday I'll be able to give Phil the beating that his dad should've gave him many, many years ago, so he'd learn some respect. Punk's gonna be strapped to me, he'll have to look me right in the chest, I guess. I know he's gonna get belted from East to West Berlin and back again as I humiliate him once again. You saw what he did to me, the marks he left on my back. I'm a monster I haven't hit him back once yet. I'm gonna strike him so hard with blows that could bring down the Berlin Wall itself. It's gonna be a great week," said McIntyre.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre says he'll frame CM Punk's bracelet after WWE Bash in Berlin

The Scottish Warrior and The Second City Saint's match will be a Strap Match, which means the two stars will put on a hard-hitting fight. CM Punk was the one who came up with the stipulation.

Drew McIntyre told Comicbook.com that he will probably frame Punk's bracelet after their match at WWE Bash in Berlin.

"What am I gonna do with it? I don't know, I toy with the idea of breaking it but that's too easy. It causes him just so much emotional hurt and stress, it's hilarious. Over something that's, you know, just a piece of trash to me. Once I take him out of wrestling and I get surgery for my arm for all the high fives I'm given for taking Punk out of wrestling, I'll probably frame it and put it in a nice little glass frame."

Only time will tell whether Drew McIntyre will get his second victory over CM Punk in one month at WWE Bash in Berlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback