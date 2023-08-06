[VIDEO] Fans spotted going for a bathroom break before top superstar's "final" WWE match at SummerSlam 2023

SummerSlam 2023, like every premium live event, unfortunately, had a match that was used as a bathroom break for fans. Before the fourth match of the night took place, many fans scooted away to take a break. It also happened to be a top star's potential final match for the company. The incident was captured on video.

The MMA Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, unfortunately, did not live up to the hype. It was reported that Ronda Rousey had given her notice and that SummerSlam 2023 was going to be the final match of hers in WWE, effectively ending her run in the process.

A video on Twitter was posted of fans seemingly leaving in hoards to either get refreshments or go to the bathroom as Ronda Rousey was making her entrance.

Check out the video below: (Courtesy of Aaron Rift)

Unfortunately, the match didn't get the desired reactions despite it actually being a good bout. Shayna Baszler walked out of SummerSlam 2023 as the victor, just as many expected her to do.

It was a submission victory, marking the first submission loss Rousey has faced in WWE.

Ronda Rousey has faced a series of defeats in recent months, but this one will perhaps sting the most as it came via her best friend. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former UFC Champion.

