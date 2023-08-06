Why did Ronda Rousey lose at SummerSlam? Likely reason for her defeat

Ronda Rousey did not have a memorable night at SummerSlam 2023, as she lost to her friend-turned-foe, Shayna Baszler. Rousey and Baszler faced each other in an MMA rules match. While both were MMA fighters before them pursuing pro wrestling, Rousey experienced much more success in MMA compared to Baszler.

This led to questions about why Rousey was booked to lose at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The answer is that the 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion is set to leave WWE. As per reports, Rousey informed WWE about her final date and was waiting for her feud with Baszler to commence.

Considering she lost her match at SummerSlam, this might pretty much be the end of Ronda Rousey in WWE. There is a possibility the former UFC Champion could appear on RAW. However, based on reports, it is unlikely to see Rousey pursue another rivalry in the Stamford-based promotion.

At SummerSlam 2023, Rousey had her moments in the match. On many occasions, it felt as if the 36-year-old was close to winning the contest. However, the resilience and determination of Shayna Baszler helped her register the victory she dreamt of.

Wrestling veteran spoke about Ronda Rousey leaving WWE before SummerSlam 2023

The reports of Ronda Rousey wanting an exit from WWE surfaced way before SummerSlam. This is one of the major probable reasons why Shayna Baszler turned her back on the former UFC Champion at Money in the Bank. However, Baszler's actions left many in the WWE Universe confused.

One such person who did not understand the storyline is, Jim Cornette. During an episode of his podcast, the wrestling veteran said he could not understand who was the babyface and the heel in the rivalry between Rousey and Baszler. Cornette said:

"So we know what's happening here because Ronda's managed to let everybody in the world know that she wants to get the f**k outta there. She's given them a date she's finishing up and by God, she's done." Jim continued, "I'm still trying to figure out who's the babyface and who's the heel because Shayna just jumped Ronda from behind out of nowhere and beat the total sh*t out of her like a heel would. I don't know what the f**k's going on with these people. But we know Shayna is gonna win because Ronda is leaving, right?"

Considering the rivalry between Rousey and Baszler might now be over, it will be interesting to see the directions they head in. While Shayna Baszler will continue her career in WWE, rumors suggest Ronda Rousey could make her UFC comeback.

