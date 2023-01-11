VIDEO: Former Champion arrives for first interview since WWE exit supported by her family

Former WWE star Mandy Rose was shockingly released last month after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. The former leader of Toxic Attraction was released the following morning. The former WWE NXT Women's Champion tells her story.

Reports state that the release occurred due to the sexual nature of the content of her FanTime page, as numerous pieces of content were leaked the weekend prior.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful posted the following video on social media, which shows the former NXT Women's Champion arriving with her family at the Tamron Hall Show:

"Mandy Rose's family were present and supporting her first interview since her WWE release, on today's Tamron Hall show," Sean Ross Sapp said in a tweet.

Mandy Rose says there is some confidentiality to her WWE release

Mandy Rose spoke extensively about her NXT release this morning on the Tamron Hall Show. When asked if she had any warnings from the company about the nature of the content she was posting, Rose said there is some confidentiality about it, but she was warned about it once, and she took it down:

"Unfortunately, there is a confidentiality and I can't really discuss that. There was the one warning to take it down, and I complied," Mandy Rose said. "There was no full nudity. I would never post anything that would harm my brand. Everything that I do, in the privacy of my own home, showing my fans behind the scenes action, whether it's photo shoots, my every day personal life, nothing is wrong with that. That's what I was doing. You can't believe everything you see on the internet, not everything is accurate. When I show photos me, sexy, like how I've been showing on my Instagram, which everyone can see, there is nothing wrong with that." [H/T: Fightful]

