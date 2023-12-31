[VIDEO] Former champion showed up to recent WWE live event in wedding dress after eloping

WWE recently hosted a massive live event in Las Vegas as part of the recently concluded Holiday Tour 2023, which saw a SmackDown Superstar turn out to the event in her wedding dress.

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi was scheduled for a tag team match at the aforementioned house show. As she would later reveal, Shotzi had eloped with her partner, Jesus Alfaro, right before the event.

The couple returned in time for the show, and Shotzi appeared before the crowd in her wedding dress. She received a warm welcome from fans ahead of her match against WWE Women's champion IYO SKY and her Damage CTRL member, Bayley.

Below is a video of Shotzi spotted at the live event in Las Vegas right after her wedding:

Shotzi later took to Instagram to share a picture of the newly married couple and announced her union to the fans. She revealed that it was a spontaneous decision and loved every moment.

"JUST MARRIED! When I realized I would be performing in Vegas, we decided to elope before the show. It was very spontaneous and so perfectly us. I loved every second of it. I’ll post something a little mushier later but its now time for an action packed reception!" wrote Shotzi in her Instagram post.

At the show, Shotzi joined forces with Bianca Belair to take on IYO SKY and Bayley in a tag team match. The entertaining match ended with the team of Shotzi and Belair picking up a massive win.

Complete results from WWE Holiday Tour 2023

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Las Vegas, courtesy of Solo Wrestling:

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) defeated Grayson Waller and Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince)

Butch defeated Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley defeated Cameron Grimes

Kevin Owens defeated Solo Sikoa in a Last Man Standing Match

Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeated LWO (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde)

Bianca Belair and Shotzi defeated WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY and Bayley

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso in a Steel Cage Match in the main event

