[VIDEO] Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels' WWE move saves store from a real-life old robbery

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was infamous for his finishing move Sweet Chin Music unexpectedly out of nowhere. But who thought HBK’s wrestling move be a life savior in real-life situations?

In a recently resurfaced video on the internet from 2015, a man was shown entering a jewelry store with clear intentions of robbing it. However, another person in that store seemed to be a WWE fan and broke the company’s “Please DO NOT try this at home” rule for a good cause.

The video shows the following thief making demands, but a wrestling fan pulled from the side only to hit Shawn Michaels’ Sweet Chin Music on him, laying him down on the ground. Surely Heartbreak Kid would be proud of the fan who served as a hero because of a WWE move!

Check out the resurfaced video below:

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



When you're trying to rob a jewelry store but shawn micheals is there When you're trying to rob a jewelry store but shawn micheals is there 😂😂https://t.co/LmtLzOZRMI

The fan reaction to this tweet is insane, as WWE fans recollected Michaels’ legendary Sweet Chin Music kick on his opponents over the years.

Bully Ray compared Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart’s rivalry with AEW stars

One WWE Hall of Famer believes that the real-life and on-screen animosity between AEW stars resembles legendary Bret Hart and Shawn Micheals’ feud.

Over 30 years ago, The Heartbreak Kid and The Hitman blew wrestling fans’ minds with one instance, referred to as the “Montreal Screwjob.” The following incident led to on and off-screen enmity between the two men.

One-half of the Dudley Boys recently shared that Rose and Baker’s intense feud is similar to the two legends. As per Bully Ray, the elite wrestlers have repeatedly shown the shades of Michaels and Hart on AEW programming.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed on Busted Open Radio that since the AEW stars do not like each other in real life, their rivalry becomes more fruitful on-screen as the two women push each other to the extent.

“Britt and Thunder are each other's Shawn and Bret. What it's going to take to get those women to realize that, I have no idea. But that's the truth. They bring out the best in each other because they don't like each other that much. And anybody can say whatever they want. 'Oh, it's water under the bridge. I apologized, this, that, and the other.' They don't like each other, period. Great, I'm glad you don't like each other because it's going to make for a better match.”

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart have buried their rivalry and decided to put the past behind them during an episode of Monday Night RAW thirteen years ago in 2010. It remains to be seen if AEW stars Baker and Rose will do the same.

What did you think of Shawn Michaels’ finisher move that helped real-life robbery? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes