WWE veteran compares AEW stars' rivalry to Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart's

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart undoubtedly had one of the best rivalries in WWE history. Not only did the two men put on incredible matches and gripping angles, but their real-life animosity was evident throughout their on-screen encounters. Bully Ray has compared this classic feud to another program taking place in AEW.

It's no secret that Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa are not the best of friends. However, that has not stopped the two world-class athletes from putting together some of the best work AEW's women's division has seen.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray asserted that their real-life heat brought out the best in the former Women's World Champions:

"Britt and Thunder are each other's Shawn and Bret. What it's going to take to get those women to realize that, I have no idea. But that's the truth. They bring out the best in each other because they don't like each other that much. And anybody can say whatever they want. 'Oh, it's water under the bridge. I apologized, this, that, and the other.' They don't like each other, period. Great, I'm glad you don't like each other because it's going to make for a better match." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The PileDriver Pod @Piledriver_Pod Shawn Michaels or Bret Hart? Like for HBK, retweet for The Hitman. Shawn Michaels or Bret Hart? Like for HBK, retweet for The Hitman. https://t.co/g7UnmA3PrQ

While Baker and Rosa might not have the same catalog of blockbuster matches as HBK and The Hitman do from their time in WWE, the comparisons are more than valid.

Many fans will be hoping that it is just a matter of time before they step into the ring against each other once again.

WWE legend Bully Ray questions what it takes to make Baker vs. Rosa happen again

During the same episode of the Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray dived a bit deeper when he begged the question of what it would take to get Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa to recreate their magical matches opposite one another.

"But what's the motivation? I'm just throwing out numbers here. If Britt Baker makes $100,000 wrestling for AEW, and Thunder Rosa makes $100,000 a year wrestling for AEW, and they don't like each other, cannot be in the same room as one another, why would they want to wrestle each other? What's the upside for either one of them?" Bully Ray said.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists







- WON Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa, AEW Womens Championship @ AEW Dynamite, St Patrick’s Day Slam:- WON Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa, AEW Womens Championship @ AEW Dynamite, St Patrick’s Day Slam:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- WON https://t.co/nk4nUF8hy2

If there is a number that will satisfy their conditions, Tony Khan should consider writing it down on a check as soon as possible. Another match between La Mera Mera and The D.M.D. might just be the injection of excitement the AEW women's division needs.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes