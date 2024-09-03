[VIDEO] Jey Uso & Rhea Ripley make former world champion break character after RAW goes off the air

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 03, 2024 03:33 GMT
A big Yeet moment (Picture Courtesy: @WWE on X/Twitter)
Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley interacted very little tonight yet simultaneously interacted a lot. After RAW went off the air, they got a former world champion to break character in a hilarious way.

The main event of RAW saw Damian Priest team up with "Main Event" Jey Uso to take on the duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Damian Priest is still seeking revenge against Balor, while Ripley was put in a crutch thanks to Liv Morgan's attack. However, in the main event, Rhea compromised her leg to take out Liv Morgan and limped by the end as Priest and Jey Uso picked up the win.

After RAW went off the air, Rhea Ripley continued yeeting, and so did Jey. However, they even got Damian Priest, a usually stoic man, to break character and join in for a highly anticipated "yeet."

You can see the full video below:

As RAW went off the air, Priest and Jey put aside their differences for good. Priest was still apprehensive before the match, but Uso told him he had been in his shoes before to ease tensions.

For Jey, the target is next week, when he will face Pete Dunne, Braun Strowman, and Ilja Dragunov in a blockbuster Fatal Four-Way match to determine Bron Breakker's next Intercontinental Championship challenger.

Jey had a tense back-and-forth backstage with Bron Breakker earlier in the night.

Edited by Angana Roy
