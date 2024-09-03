[Video] Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley share heartfelt moment after this week's WWE RAW

A fan-made video has emerged from the aftermath of this week's WWE RAW, where Jey Uso can be seen helping Rhea Ripley walk out of the arena. The slow-building alliance between Ripley and Uso has kept the WWE universe entertained over the last few weeks.

Their fun exchanges on social media have intrigued the viewers about the possibility of them teaming up. On this week's episode of RAW, Jey Uso teamed up with Damian Priest, accompanied by Rhea Ripley at ringside, to defeat Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Mami played a key role in the main event as she took out Liv Morgan before she could play spoilsport and help Judgment Day win. However, in the process, the former WWE Women's Champion also ended up hurting her leg. Now, unseen footage from the arena after RAW culminated has emerged on social media, where Jey and Priest are helping a visibly struggling Rhea Ripley to the back.

Jey Uso could soon challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title in WWE

On last week's RAW, The Yeet Master emerged victorious in a three-way clash, also featuring Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross, to qualify for the next round to determine to new challenger for the IC Title. Three more triple-threat bouts followed, with Braun Strowman, Ilja Dragunov, and Pete Dunne coming on top.

Now, the four performers will collide next week on the red brand to determine who challenges Bron Breakker for his coveted title. Breakker also had a backstage interaction with Main Event Jey on RAW, laying down the seeds for a clash between them.

Considering just how popular Jey Uso is, many are expecting him to win on RAW and make his match with Bron Breakker for the IC Title official. Jey is yet to taste singles championship success in WWE and there's little doubt fans would rally behind him next week and also if he earns the title shot against Breakker.

