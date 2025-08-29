[VIDEO] John Cena reunites with the kid he insulted after turning heel; Incredible moment on WWE SmackDown

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 29, 2025 18:46 GMT
(Pictures Courtesy: WWE on YouTube &amp; WWE on Netflix)
John Cena reunited with the kid whom he had insulted and called toxic on the March 17 episode of RAW, weeks after his heel turn. It was an incredible moment on SmackDown as the GOAT addressed a moment from the past.

The young fan in Belgium was taken by surprise on March 17, 2025, when John Cena, in his first heel promo, called every fan, especially that child, toxic. The fan, in an interview later on, said there were no hard feelings as he knew Cena was simply in character, and it did nothing to take his respect away. Before the show in Lyon, the fan reiterated his support and love for Cena, calling him the "GOAT of the GOAT" and thanking him.

Cena repaid this in a big way on the August 29 episode of SmackDown, and he went up to that same child and apologized for calling him toxic, telling him that he had a bad day back then. Unsurprisingly, the fan was quick to embrace him.

Even after the segment had finished, Cena went up to him again and gave him a hug and told him something in his ear. Overall, it was an incredible moment on SmackDown, and it goes to show how much the WWE Universe across the world respects Cena.

It was an amazing moment when the crowd embraced the greatest of all time in what was his last-ever appearance in the city of Lyon. They made sure to let their voices be heard, which also resulted in Cena's Clash in Paris opponent, Logan Paul, getting heavily booed and receiving some brutal chants in the process.

It set the stage for what might just be the third or fourth last match of John Cena's incredible career, and it seemed fitting that he made up and apologized after the way things turned out.

