[VIDEO] Kevin Owens finally hugs hated rival as RAW goes off the air

Kevin Owens is a person whom other superstars find very difficult to trust, especially when he is acting as a heel. While he does seem to have portrayed the character of a heel, he has also been mistrustful of a certain WWE Superstar, and their differences seemed to be over as they embraced each other.

This week on RAW, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn stepped up to challenge newly-crowned Undisputed Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The winner was slated to face The Judgment Day next week and walk into RAW as Champions.

This week, Kevin Owens was the one who took the pinfall from Jey Uso, and after the match, Cody Rhodes tried to act as a mediator and get them to make amends for their heated rivalry, with KO embracing 'Main Event' Jey Uso despite speaking against him previously.

KO not trusting Jey Uso was as justified as Drew McIntyre not being able to trust him. Jey played a major role in their feud against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

However, it has been a changed Jey Uso that we have seen on Monday Night RAW. Cody and Jey even have a cool new finisher that you can see below:

