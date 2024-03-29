[Video] Leaked footage of the WrestleMania 40 stage setup surfaces online

A new video has surfaced online, providing a glimpse of the stage setup for WrestleMania 40.

With only nine days left until WrestleMania XL, excitement is at a fever pitch as anticipation builds for what could be one of the most memorable 'Manias in history, and the preparations for the D-day appear to be well underway.

Leaks and sneak peeks from WrestleMania 40 are starting to circulate online, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. From inside views showcasing the stage setup to images of massive posters featuring key matches outside the stadium, these glimpses are heightening the anticipation for the grand event.

Check out the pictures and videos below:

WrestleMania 40 is being advertised as the biggest 'Mania in WWE history

In recent years, WWE has significantly raised the bar, delivering some of the most engaging and consistent programming in decades.

With WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, the Stamford-based promotion is hyping the event as the biggest 'Mania yet. It's a claim that's hard to dispute, especially given the star-studded main event matches lined up for both nights.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will join forces to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in what Triple H is calling the biggest tag team match in WWE history. This match is set to close out the first night of WrestleMania 40.

"The biggest tag team match ever… at the biggest #WrestleMania ever. @TheRock & @RomanReigns vs. @CodyRhodes & @Rollins is happening LIVE in Philly at WrestleMania XL," Triple H wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

The result of the main event on night one will have significant implications for the main event on night two, where The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

