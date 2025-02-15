[Video] Rhea Ripley has new interaction with Jey Uso backstage on Valentine's Day: "Yeet!"

Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso have previously teased an on-screen romance. The two WWE Superstars recently had a new backstage interaction on Valentine's Day.

Jey Uso expressed interest in pursuing Mami after her breakup with Dominik Mysterio last year. Over the next few weeks, the two seemingly flirted with each other as they also worked together on-screen. While many fans thought that could turn into a storyline, that never happened. Instead, both superstars went their separate ways as The Eradicator recaptured the Women's World Championship, and the former Bloodline member won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber.

Nevertheless, Ripley and Uso recently interacted backstage on Valentine's Day. In a video that was posted on WWE's official page, backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond asked several superstars about their first celebrity crush. Both the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner and the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner appeared in the video together as the latter said, "Yeet!"

Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley will compete at WWE WrestleMania 41

While Charlotte Flair has finally announced that she would challenge the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, Rhea Ripley will put her Women's World Title on the line against the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber. Five superstars who have already qualified for the Chamber match are Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Naomi.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso has squared off with the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on a few occasions over the past several months. However, he failed to defeat The Ring General. The 39-year-old will now have another opportunity to beat the Austrian star and capture his first-ever World Title at this year's Show of Shows. The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner announced his decision to challenge the 37-year-old champion last Monday on RAW.

It would be interesting to see if both Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley would leave Las Vegas with championships this April.

