[VIDEO] Ricochet's incredible 2-word message to fiancée Samantha Irvin before hitting a 450-splash on RAW

Ricochet was a part of the main event of the latest episode of WWE RAW to determine the next challenger for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship. While he did not pick up the win, during a point in the match, The Future of Flight apologized to his fiancée, Samantha Irvin, before hitting an incredible 450-splash.

The main event of RAW featured Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Jey Uso to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. The star-studded match was won by Jey Uso, who managed to pin McIntyre in an act of revenge after CM Punk interfered yet again to haunt The Scottish Warrior.

During an impromptu moment in the match, Ricochet looked at his fiancée, ring announcer Samantha Irvin, and said "I'm sorry" before hitting an epic 450-splash to take out Bronson Reed.

Unfortunately for The Future of Flight, it was not the wisest move to make as it took Bronson Reed out along with himself.

Following this, CM Punk would interfere and cost Drew McIntyre, leading to Jey Uso's win. Samantha Irvin, who announced The Yeet Master's win, received a lot of praise for her performance at WrestleMania XL, where she was the sole ring announcer.

Her emotional announcement of Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win even earned her the praise of the most legendary announcer in history, Michael Buffer.

It looks like Samantha has found herself an incredible spot in the Stamford-based promotion, with many people joking that she has surpassed her partner in popularity.

