Roman Reigns, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, will make a return on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Sami Zayn might have something fresh to offer when the Tribal Chief makes his comeback.

The Head of the Table will make his eagerly awaited comeback this week following a brutal WarGames fight against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at Survivor Series. It was revealed on last week's edition of the Blue Brand. The Honorary Uce was instructed by Jey Uso to get a haircut and trim his beard last week so that he would look and feel a little more Ucey when The Tribal Chief returns.

Before the event, WWE may have unveiled The Honorary Uce's new appearance on Twitter by sharing a clip of Sami appearing on TikTok. In the video Zayn can be seen sporting a hat while also appearing to be feeling very Ucey.

You can check out WWE's Tweet below:

The Usos along with Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn have been making appearances without Roman Reigns on both the brands of the company since Survivor Series WarGames. They also defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens.

After The Tribal Chief makes his comeback, and the WWE Universe acknowledges his presence on tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown, it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for The Bloodline.

Ricochet will face Gunther for The Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar, the captain of Legado Del Fantasma, was beaten by Ricochet last week in a hard-fought match that featured several standout moments. This victory gave Ricochet the SmackDown World Cup. The One and Only overcame Mustafa Ali in the opening round and went on to defeat the Monster of All Monsters to advance to the finals.

Gunther defeated the One and Only to win the Intercontinental Championship. The match took place on WWE SmackDown episode on June 10, 2022. The leader of Imperium became the first Austrian to ever hold the title. Ricochet will seek retribution and attempt to defeat the Ring General, who has been unbeatable since making his Main Roster debut.

Will a new Intercontinental Champion emerge or will The Ring General continue to dominate? Let us know in the comments.

