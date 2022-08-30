[Video] Seth Rollins and Riddle get physical ahead of RAW

Seth Rollins and Riddle are ready to fight at WWE Clash at the Castle this weekend. However, it seems that they couldn't even wait for Monday Night RAW, as the two were seen brawling in the backstage parking lot.

Seth Rollins injured both Randy Orton and Riddle in recent months, with the Original Bro returning earlier this month. Riddle has been on a rampage ever since, attacking the former WWE Universal Champion whenever he's had the chance.

They will face each other at WWE Clash at the Castle this weekend in a match that was originally scheduled for SummerSlam. It appears, though, that neither man wanted to wait until the premium live event.

A video caught by Twitter user @MusicByMaleena shows both RAW Superstars coming to blows in the parking lot outside the PGP Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

Maleena @MusicByMaleena Riddle & Seth Freakin Rollins fighting in the parking lot before #WWERaw Riddle & Seth Freakin Rollins fighting in the parking lot before #WWERaw https://t.co/JfY9kQZqhR

Seth Rollins has a 1-5 win/loss record on Premium Live Events in 2022

The Architect has struggled in 2022. Seth Rollins has wrestled on six premium live events this year and only managed to win one of them. At the Royal Rumble, he beat Roman Reigns by DQ when the Tribal Chief attacked him with a chair.

Since then, Rollins has gone 0-5 in five straight events. After failing to win the Elimination Chamber, he lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, WrestleMania: Backlash, and Hell in a Cell.

He also came up short at Money in the Bank when the late addition Theory captured the briefcase. He was originally supposed to wrestle Riddle at SummerSlam prior to the latter being injured before the event.

Despite being a major player for the red brand, the Monday Night Messiah has struggled to pick up any major victories throughout the majority of 2022.

Can Seth Rollins pull out a legitimate victory this weekend? Or will the Original Bro win one for his best friend and tag partner Randy Orton? Let us know in the comments section!

