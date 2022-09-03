VIDEO: Sneak peek at the final grand set for WWE Clash at the Castle

We are mere hours away from the highly anticipated premium live event in the UK - WWE Clash at the Castle. We now have a sneak peek into the grand set prepared for the show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
WWE Clash at the Castle would be the first major stadium event for the promotion in the UK in nearly 30 years. The company has done a great job in hyping up the event and building the card.
With the recent shift in power inside the company and Triple H taking over as the head of creative, the overall excitement levels have increased.
In the video below, you can see a glimpse of the final set of WWE Clash at the Castle. The setup looks grand and fitting for an occasion like this.
Some previous photos have also revealed further details on what the plan is for the ramp and the idea of the ring being the "castle grounds" where the matches will take place.
Final Match Card for WWE Clash at the Castle
As of the writing of this article, six matches are scheduled for Clash at the Castle tonight. There will be three championship matches, including the main event between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.
Other than any last-minute changes, this should be the final match card for the show -
- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women's Championship
- Gunther (c) (w/Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Sheamus (w/ Ridge Holland and Butch) for the Intercontinental Championship
- Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
- Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY
- Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest
Are you excited for WWE Clash at the Castle? Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the card and your predictions for the same.
