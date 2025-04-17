[VIDEO] The city of Las Vegas shows out for John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar John Cena will be in action against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 on April 20 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the show, Sin City recently made a huge change for the 16-time World Champion.

Since Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena and Rhodes have come face-to-face thrice on different editions of RAW. In their last meeting, The American Nightmare hit a Cross Rhodes on his opponent after things got heated between them. Cena is advertised for the upcoming edition of SmackDown and will be looking to exact revenge on Rhodes ahead of their showdown at WrestleMania 41.

Las Vegas' official Instagram handle recently uploaded a video of the city's popular sign, "Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas." Sin City showed out for the 16-time World Champion, as they changed the sign with the star's signature taunt, 'You Can't See Me,' and WrestleMania 41, hyping up the event.

"Will you C him at #WrestleMania41 @johncena #WWE #VegasSports #LasVegas," the post read.

You can check out the Instagram post below.

John Cena's father wants him to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Bill Apter, Cena's father said he was on his son's side and wanted the 16-time World Champion to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

"Maybe John Cena will not walk out 17-time heavyweight champion and break the record. But then again Bill Apter, John Cena may damn well win (...) 17-time heavyweight champion. I am on his side. I am looking forward to John Cena holding the belt high and saying once again, to the millions and millions of people out there, 'The Champ is here.' That's my prediction for WrestleMania 41."

You can check out the video below.

Many believe The Rock will show up during Cena's bout against Cody Rhodes and help his ally win the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

