[VIDEO] What Jimmy Uso did when he finally went face-to-face with Jey Uso after SmackDown went off the air

Jimmy and Jey Uso are expected to face off at WrestleMania 40 next year, although no concrete report states it. It's based more on assumption because they have been separated into different brands. However, they did come face-to-face during the SmackDown dark match, and what Jimmy did shouldn't surprise you.

This week on SmackDown, the main event between Jimmy Uso and LA Knight ended in a DQ win for the latter after Solo Sikoa's interference. The Judgment Day seemingly made a deal with Paul Heyman to temporarily ally with The Bloodline. Cena and LA Knight found themselves in a two-on-six situation until Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso arrived for the save.

The post-show dark match saw Cena, Knight, Jey, and Cody team up to face Jimmy, Solo Sikoa, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor. In the clip below, courtesy of Twitter user @cherdelaware, you can see Jimmy Uso exiting the ring in a cowardly manner, tagging in Dominik Mysterio to avoid facing his twin.

The reception for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso has been fairly different early into their singles runs. While the former has remained a heel who has tried to return to The Bloodline, the latter has been navigating a sea of sharks on Monday Night RAW.

Jey's run as a babyface has been a smash hit, with him positioned front and center of a few RAW promotional posters.

It will be interesting to see how things play out for the two brothers as we edge closer to 2024 and then WrestleMania season.

