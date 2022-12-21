Video: WWE Superstar shares "cheeky" throwback of DX embarrassing The Legacy

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston shared a throwback video of the one night he was a part of Degeneration X as they pulled a prank on The Legacy faction.

The Legacy was a stable led by Randy Orton along with Cody Rhodes and former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. Both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are currently out of action with injuries and their presence has been missed on RAW. The Viper recently underwent back surgery while The American Nightmare looks to be ready to return on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Kingston took to Twitter to share a throwback video of the night he was part of DX. In the video, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Kofi Kingston pull down The Legacy's trunks as they hop around the ring in an embarrassing fashion.

Kofi “Black Thor” Kingston @TrueKofi



@codyrhodesworld

・・・

returns with another triple pantsing of The Legacy - @americannightmarecody @teddibiasejrofficial and @randyorton are once again caught with their trunks down and cheeks out, courtesy of DX That time I was in DX for a night… #Repost @codyrhodesworld・・・ #cheekytuesday returns with another triple pantsing of The Legacy - @americannightmarecody @teddibiasejrofficial and @randyorton are once again caught with their trunks down and cheeks out, courtesy of DX That time I was in DX for a night…#Repost @codyrhodesworld・・・#cheekytuesday returns with another triple pantsing of The Legacy - @americannightmarecody @teddibiasejrofficial and @randyorton are once again caught with their trunks down and cheeks out, courtesy of DX https://t.co/7MDDfOnfnd

Kofi Kingston wants young tag teams to flourish in WWE

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day recently returned to NXT and have already become the NXT Tag Team Champions.

They defeated Pretty Deadly to capture the titles and are set to defend them for the first time tonight against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.

The New Day recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about returning to NXT to help younger talent. Kofi praised Pretty Deadly following their match and added that they are in WWE NXT to help younger tag teams reach their potential.

“Pretty Deadly is so talented,” Kofi Kingston said. “And they’re going to be even bigger than they are now. It’s all about getting experience and getting in there with experienced superstars, then spreading their wings to fly. Anything we can do to help that, we’re here for it. We want them to flourish. That’s what we’re here to do, and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with them again.”

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Booker T threw his name into the running for “Hater of The Year” during the New Day Vs Pretty Deadly Match Booker T threw his name into the running for “Hater of The Year” during the New Day Vs Pretty Deadly Match 😂https://t.co/VSgbIfURwM

Despite currently being in NXT, Kofi Kingston has already announced that he will be part of the Royal Rumble match in January. Time will tell how long The New Day will be in NXT before they return to WWE's main roster.

How long do you think New Day will be the NXT Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

