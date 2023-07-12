[VIDEO] WWE Superstar shares emotional message featuring 18-month-old son

The WWE Performance Center is celebrating its tenth anniversary, and former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano shared a heartfelt message while also posting a video featuring his son Quill.

On February 18, 2022, Gargano and his wife and fellow WWE star Candice LeRae welcomed their baby boy Quill. The 35-year-old became one of the hottest stars in NXT during his time with the brand. He was part of the famous DIY tag team along with Tommaso Ciampa and also won the NXT Title. As part of his NXT journey, the Performance Center played an integral role.

Taking to Twitter, the former North American Champion shared an emotional video featuring his son Quill inside the ring of the Performance Center. Gargano stated that he had been lucky to spend much time in the PC for the past eight years.

The RAW Superstar also noted that irrespective of the past, present or future, WWE's training center will always have incredibly passionate people.

"It's the 10 year anniversary of the @WWE Performance Center..I've been lucky to spend A LOT of time in that building the past 8 years and one thing is for sure.. Past, present or future.. It will always be an incredibly special place filled with incredibly passionate people," Gargano wrote.

Johnny Gargano is reportedly close to making WWE return

Johnny Wrestling is out of in-ring action, and it was reported that he was set to miss SummerSlam 2023. However, according to the latest update, it has come to the fore that the 35-year-old star is on his way to making a comeback. The report added that he is being factored into creative plans.

His return could lead to the former DIY rekindling their tag team. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Miz faced his former protege Tommaso Ciampa in a No Disqualification match. However, in the match's closing moments, Bronson Reed destroyed Ciampa, and the former world champion had the last laugh.

Given that The A-Lister took advantage of Ciampa being outnumbered, Gargano could make his return to aid his former tag team partner. It remains to be seen whether DIY will make their presence felt on the main roster.

