Positive update on 35-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of huge grudge match on RAW

There has been a positive update regarding an absent 35-year-old superstar ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae returned to the company last year after taking a break from pro wrestling to welcome a baby to their family. Gargano said he returned to the company to win titles and compete at WrestleMania. However, he hasn't been featured much on television as of late, and his last match was on the May 15 edition of RAW.

His former DIY tag team partner in NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, recently returned to the promotion and is scheduled to battle The Miz in a No Disqualifications match tonight on WWE RAW. There have been reports that Gargano has been dealing with an injury and would be unavailable for SummerSlam, but a new update has clarified Johnny Wrestling's situation.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Johnny Gargano has recovered from his injury and has been factored into recent creative plans in WWE. Fightful noted that the 35-year-old was backstage at RAW when the promotion visited his hometown of Cleveland on June 19 and was originally scheduled to be on the show.

However, creative plans were changed, and he wasn't featured. The report stated that Gargano had been dealing with a shoulder injury, which is no longer an issue.

WWE star Grayson Waller praises Johnny Gargano

Grayson Waller recently praised Johnny Gargano and claimed he was the reason he was in NXT.

Waller was drafted by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft and has already become a star on the blue brand. Grayson battled Edge this past Friday night on SmackDown in Madison Square Garden and gave the veteran everything he could handle. However, it was not Waller's night, and The Rated-R Superstar emerged with the pinfall victory.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Grayson praised Gargano for his work in NXT. He also took a shot at him for returning to the developmental promotion to face him at Stand & Deliver 2023.

"He is what NXT is. When you think of NXT, I think he established it. He's the reason I'm here. If he didn't do those things in the past, maybe I wouldn't have the opportunities that I have. But it's mine now. I find it disrespectful that he says he's still NXT when he ran off. He had the opportunity to come back, but he went to RAW. And now he wants to come back to my house," said Grayson Waller. [From 05:06 to 05:26]

Many fans hope to see Johnny Gargano reunite with Tommaso Ciampa to reform the popular DIY tag team on the main roster. Only time will tell what the future holds for Johnny Wrestling on WWE RAW.

