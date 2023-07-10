Rumored WWE SummerSlam match involving current champion nixed – Reports

WWE SummerSlam is around the corner and the company is bound to pull all the stops to make it a memorable event. However, a major rumored match involving Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is no longer scheduled to take place, as per a new report.

The Canadian duo won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 where they ended The Bloodline's dominance and defeated The Usos. Zayn and Owens have since then put the title on the line on multiple occasions, with their most recent defense coming against Pretty Deadly on the SmackDown before Money in the Bank.

Recently, there were rumors of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano reuniting on the main roster, with some sources noting that the duo could face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at SummerSlam. However, BWE (via Nodq) provided an update on the situation, stating that the match won't be happening at the biggest party of the summer.

wrestling paradise @rasslinparadise (BWE) DIY aren’t expected to be at summerlam with gargano still being injured. (BWE) DIY aren’t expected to be at summerlam with gargano still being injured. https://t.co/tZnlUhc69M

Tommaso Ciampa recently made his return to WWE programming

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are two of the greatest names to have come out of the black and gold version of NXT. The duo made a name for themselves as a a tag team as well as rivals. However, they have not been on the same side of the ring since 2021.

While Gargano is currently on the sidelines due to an injury, Tommaso Ciampa recently made his return to the squared circle after being out of action for months. The former NXT Champion started a rivalry with The Miz upon his return and the two will face off in a No DQ match on RAW tonight.

While the rumored WWE SummerSlam match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is unlikely to take place due to an injury to Johnny Gargano, Ciampa could still reunite with his friend-turned-rival. Gargano teased the same on RAW a few weeks back, but unfortunately, the reunion has taken a back seat.

Are you excited about a potential DIY reunion on the WWE main roster? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes