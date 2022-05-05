Viewership for NXT Spring Breakin' Episode released

This week's special episode of WWE NXT 2.0, titled Spring Breakin', generated a viewership of 661,000. The data comes from Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This viewership is the weekly show's highest in 2022, with the year's first show on January 4th (New Year's Evil episode) raking in 681,000 viewers. This week's ratings are also higher than last week's 577,000 by 14.56%.

The ratings in the key demographics of the 18-49 year olds were down to 0.13, down from last week's 0.14, according to Wrestlenomics. NXT 2.0 was ranked #51 in cable viewership this week, which is up by last week's #67.

The NBA game between the Warriors and Grizzlies drew the highest viewership of 5.321 million on the night and had the highest rating in the key demographic of 1.76.

NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin' results

This week's special episode of NXT 2.0 titled Spring Breakin' had two titles on the line.

The opening match saw Cameron Grimes defend his North American Championship against the former champion Carmello Hayes, and Solo Sikoa. The crowd seemed to be behind The Usos' brother. It was ultimately Sikoa who was pinned by Grimes after a cave-in, who retained his title in the process.

The next match saw Grayson Waller take on Nathan Fraser, a student of WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. Fraser upset Waller by beating him with a Pheonix Splash

WWE veteran Natalya teamed up with Lash Legend to take on Nikkita Lyons and Cora Jade next. The faces took the win here after a miscommunication led to Natalya kicking her partner and the crowd favorites taking advantage.

Former RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders faced The Creed Brothers of the Diamond Mine. Brutus and Julius picked up the victory after interference from Roderick Strong. There was some dissent between the three post-match.

The show's main event saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker defend his title against Joe Gacy. The champ retained his title and the result was never in doubt.

