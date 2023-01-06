"Vince has absolutely no shame" - Twitter erupts as Vince McMahon makes his way back in WWE

Vince McMahon gave his fans an early New Year present when he decided to make a comeback. Today, it was announced that McMahon has officially joined WWE's Board of Directors and made his way back into the company. Fans erupted on Twitter after finding out about McMahon's return.

Last year, Vince McMahon was surrounded by controversy after he was charged with several allegations. He later announced his official retirement and left the company by putting his daughter- and son-in-law in charge of the product. However, McMahon was preparing for his return in the shadows.

Today, it was revealed that McMahon and two other members have been appointed as members of the board. Fans are devastated after finding out that McMahon's return could indicate major changes down the line. Here's how the WWE Universe on Twitter reacted:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Effective immediately JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed & Alan M. Wexler have been removed from the WWE Board of Directors.



In their place, Vince McMahon and former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios & Michelle Wilson have been elected to the board. Effective immediately JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed & Alan M. Wexler have been removed from the WWE Board of Directors. In their place, Vince McMahon and former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios & Michelle Wilson have been elected to the board. https://t.co/gddgOpQoTW

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Vince McMahon: I’m back guys! I’m so happy to see all of yo-



Triple H: Vince McMahon: I’m back guys! I’m so happy to see all of yo-Triple H: https://t.co/8WgVdz61YF

ThisGenGaming @ThisGenGamingYT Is this Vince McMahon and Triple H from an episode of RAW in 2000 or 2023? Is this Vince McMahon and Triple H from an episode of RAW in 2000 or 2023? 😂 https://t.co/ir5nGrxmb6

Fans are worried that McMahon's return will mean the end of Hunter's run as the creative head. It will be interesting to see how the landscape of the company changes once again with the return of McMahon.

Vince McMahon's grandson reacted to McMahon's possible return to WWE

Last year, Vince McMahon was forced to retire and leave the company after he was surrounded by various allegations which led to the Board of Directors issuing an investigation against the former CEO.

After McMahon's departure, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took charge and continued to run the company. Last month, rumors began that the former CEO was gearing up to make a return.

Recently, Shane McMahon's eldest son, Declan McMahon shared his thoughts on his grandfather's potential return to the company. Declan expressed by saying it would be a 'win' if McMahon returns. Check it out:

"TBH W"

Danny @dajosc11 A comment from Declan McMahon, Shane’s oldest son. A comment from Declan McMahon, Shane’s oldest son. 😬 https://t.co/OnECOsIXGc

It will be interesting to see if McMahon can make his way back into the creative department that is currently under Triple H. Currently, McMahon has forced his way back into the company and joined the Board of Directors.

