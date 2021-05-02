"Vince was afraid" - WWE veteran on why he feels Vince McMahon did the right thing in the Montreal Screwjob

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently opened up about the Montreal Screwjob and revealed why he backed Vince McMahon's decision to double-cross Bret Hart.

The Montreal Screwjob took place at Survivor Series 1997. With his WWE contract about to end, Bret Hart defended the WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels. Bret believed he was going to retain the title, but referee Earl Hebner shockingly called for the bell when Michaels trapped Hart in the Sharpshooter.

Vince McMahon decided to screw Hart out of the WWE Championship after Hart refused to drop the title to Shawn Michaels in his native Canada.

Speaking to the That 90's Wrestling Podcast, Vince Russo recently opened up about the Montreal Screwjob and said that he supported what Vince McMahon did on that night. Russo said that while it was terrible, he felt Vince McMahon did what he had to do to protect his business:

"It was horrible. It was terrible. It was really, really bad. But having been a main part of that, as much as I've had my differences with Vince McMahon over the years, I really believe that Vince was protecting his company. Vince [McMahon] was afraid, keep in mind, the Alundra Blayze thing had just happened with her throwing the title, and Vince was afraid the same thing would happen." Russo said.

He continued:

"Let's face it, Eric Bischoff was a snake. He was clearly capable of talking Bret into setting the belt on fire or whatever, so I know for a fact and without the shadow of a doubt that it was nothing personal with Bret as far as Vince....Vince loved Bret, that had nothing to do with it. It was about protecting the integrity of his company. To this day I will still back up Vince's decision with that."

Vince Russo also revealed that he had spoken to Bret Hart about the Montreal Screwjob years later. He said that he had also told Bret he believed Vince McMahon had done everything he could to protect WWE:

"I've had many conversations. I've talked to Bret Hart and I told Bret exactly the same thing that I'm saying to you. I said, "I know you'll never see this side of it but Vince was trying to protect his company." It was nothing personal towards Bret." Russo said.

