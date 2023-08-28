"Vince was cooking eggs in his kitchen" - WWE Hall of Famer opens up on the moments before kissing Linda McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about his kissing scene with Linda McMahon.

Bischoff showed up in WWE back in 2002 as the first-ever General Manager of RAW. He took charge of the red brand as the heelish on-screen authority figure and drove the show with the motto - Controversy creates cash.

On a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned it was Bruce Prichard who called him and asked him to come to Connecticut. He claimed that he didn't know about the kissing scene until he got to Vince McMahon's house.

"I think it was Bruce. By this time Bruce and I had developed a pretty good relationship. I'm pretty sure it was Bruce. And I think he told me over the phone because I had to fly to Connecticut to do it. It was in Vince and Linda's home. It was in a fake office, Linda's office in their home. I remember when Bruce told me, he didn't give me the details. He said, 'We need you to come to Stamford. We're gonna shoot a scene at Vince's house.' That's all I knew going into the scene."

Bischoff recalled the moment stating that it was incredible with Mr. McMahon cooking eggs and his dogs around in the house.

"Vince was right around. He had these two big dogs, these huge dogs. Vince was cooking eggs in his kitchen. I showed up and it was surreal." [From 0:13 - 1:04]

Eric Bischoff kissed both Linda and Stephanie McMahon in WWE

During the discussion, Bischoff spoke about his kissing scenes with Linda McMahon and Stephanie McMahon. He claimed that Linda was a much better kisser than her daughter, and their scene got him excited for a bit.

"It was unique. But the takeaway is she was such a good kisser. I mean, I was impressed. I was really impressed. I was a little excited when I left." Eric continued, "We had to make it look real. I didn't want it to look phony. She was awesome. She was a better kisser than Stephanie."

Eric Bischoff and Stephanie McMahon were the focal points of WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era as the managers for RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

