"Vince is destroying what Triple H built" - Fans react after WWE seemingly misses out on signing major AEW star

Triple H has taken over WWE creative duties from Vince McMahon for nearly a year now, and the product is noticeably different. Some feel the latter's recent return to the company cost them signing AEW star Brian Cage.

The Machine was a free agent after his match at Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor event. The Embassy comprising of Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, and Toa Liona retained the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship by defeating AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik.

It was reported that WWE was interested in the former FTW World Champion. However, he recently signed a contract extension with AEW. Considering his talent, he would have been a great addition to the Stamford-based company, but Triple H's loss is Tony Khan's gain.

After it was confirmed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Brian Cage had extended with All Elite Wrestling, fans had a lot to say about WWE seemingly missing out on thwe former Team Taz member's signature.

While Brian Cage has barely featured in AEW television programming over the last year or so, it appears that Tony Khan has a plan for him moving forward. Cage has made a number of appearances on ROH shows, so it would appear that he will be a mainstay on ROH for the foreseeable future.

Tony Khan commented on Brian Cage amid WWE interest rumors

Tony Khan spoke about Brian Cage's contract extension in a recent interview. Amid interest from WWE, the Jaguars boss said the following during the Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum:

"I really like Brian Cage. I think The Embassy are great champions, and Brian Cage has been a great wrestler in both AEW and Ring of Honor and is a great champion now in Ring of Honor. So I really like Brian. I would definitely like Brian to stay for a long time, and he did a great job tonight in the match, and he picked up a pin."

He further added:

"I think The Embassy are definitely a big part of the show, and I would definitely like for them to stay, all three of them, including Brian. They’re definitely dominant, great champions, including Brian." [H/T: WrestlingNewsSource]

Brian Cage won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship at Final Battle 2022, defeating Dalton Castle and the Boys.

