"Vince is destroying what Triple H built" - Fans react after WWE seemingly misses out on signing major AEW star

By Uday Maggon
Modified Apr 16, 2023 01:30 IST
Vince McMahon came back to WWE recently
Triple H has taken over WWE creative duties from Vince McMahon for nearly a year now, and the product is noticeably different. Some feel the latter's recent return to the company cost them signing AEW star Brian Cage.

The Machine was a free agent after his match at Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor event. The Embassy comprising of Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, and Toa Liona retained the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship by defeating AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik.

It was reported that WWE was interested in the former FTW World Champion. However, he recently signed a contract extension with AEW. Considering his talent, he would have been a great addition to the Stamford-based company, but Triple H's loss is Tony Khan's gain.

After it was confirmed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Brian Cage had extended with All Elite Wrestling, fans had a lot to say about WWE seemingly missing out on thwe former Team Taz member's signature.

WON: Brian Cage has signed a new 5-year deal with AEW. https://t.co/JcEndmJWR4
@DrainBamager Vince is destroying what Triple H built
@DrainBamager Wow didn’t see that coming
@DrainBamager I like how we thought Brain was leaving AEW for like 2 years and this happnes
@DrainBamager Why since he’s barely used
@DrainBamager But but he hates AEW and wanted to go to wwe from what I heard from wwe shills, I mean fans. And they loved the idea now I guarantee they will be talking shit and saying he sucks and is on steroids that’s why he didn’t go
@DrainBamager I think within at least the next two years, he gets a serious solo run presuming he sticks with Nana long term. Talent is there, hence the investment in him seeing it fulfilled there.
@DrainBamager Actually for Roman to surpass Bruno’s 2803 days he’ll have to hold the title until May 2028. Soooo maybe Brian will leave AEW then pin Roman on debut?
@DrainBamager I’m surprised
@DrainBamager Nobody wants to work with Vince
@DrainBamager Its funny how everybody who wanted to leave AEW has re-signed after Vince returned to WWE.
@DrainBamager So wwe said no

While Brian Cage has barely featured in AEW television programming over the last year or so, it appears that Tony Khan has a plan for him moving forward. Cage has made a number of appearances on ROH shows, so it would appear that he will be a mainstay on ROH for the foreseeable future.

Tony Khan commented on Brian Cage amid WWE interest rumors

Tony Khan spoke about Brian Cage's contract extension in a recent interview. Amid interest from WWE, the Jaguars boss said the following during the Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum:

"I really like Brian Cage. I think The Embassy are great champions, and Brian Cage has been a great wrestler in both AEW and Ring of Honor and is a great champion now in Ring of Honor. So I really like Brian. I would definitely like Brian to stay for a long time, and he did a great job tonight in the match, and he picked up a pin."

He further added:

"I think The Embassy are definitely a big part of the show, and I would definitely like for them to stay, all three of them, including Brian. They’re definitely dominant, great champions, including Brian." [H/T: WrestlingNewsSource]

Brian Cage won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship at Final Battle 2022, defeating Dalton Castle and the Boys.

