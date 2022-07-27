"Vince is full of cr*p" - Former WWE personality shares startling details of his chat with Shane McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has opened up about his conversation with Shane McMahon from a few years back, which revolved around the former writer's WWE exit.

After contributing to WWE's creative department for seven years, Russo left the promotion in 1999 to join WCW. Vince McMahon felt that Russo had joined WWE's rivals for a better paycheck, but that was far from the truth, as the former head writer recently revealed.

During his chat with Shane McMahon, Vince Russo clarified that he departed WWE after Vince McMahon ordered him to focus on the business more than his family.

Russo recalled that after a long pause, Shane made a surprising revelation about Vince McMahon's relationship with his grandchildren, as noted below on the latest Legion of RAW episode:

"I talked to Shane McMahon just a couple of years ago, and I literally said, 'Shane, do you know why I left?' He goes, 'Yeah, Vince told me WCW offered you more money.' And I said, 'Well, Vince is full of cr*p, Shane.' Here is why I left, and I told Shane what happened. There was a long silent pause, bro, and Shane turned to me and said, 'Vince, that doesn't surprise me at all. He's like that with my kids.' So, Vince could care less about family." [13:20 - 13:51]

Shane McMahon is not expected to return to WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement

The former SmackDown Commissioner was unceremoniously ousted from WWE after he reportedly rubbed several people the wrong way backstage at the Royal Rumble 2022.

Shane O'Mac's alleged "unprofessional" behavior didn't go down well with Vince McMahon, who vowed to never bring his son back into the company's fold as long as he was the boss.

As things stand, Vince McMahon is no longer WWE's CEO and Chairman, and there has naturally been speculation about Shane's possible return. However, the chances of the McMahon scion's reappearance are little to none as he doesn't seem to be on the best of terms with new Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

The real-life sibling rivalry still apparently exists, which essentially rules out the possibility of Shane McMahon's future involvement with WWE. Do you think that's in the best interests of WWE, or should Stephanie consider getting her brother back for another run? Sound off in the comments section below.

