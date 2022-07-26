WWE Rumor Roundup - Stephanie McMahon not on good terms with former champion, Major name might never return, People backstage told Becky Lynch was not 'good-looking'

Welcome to an expectedly stacked edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we analyze the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement.

As announced by the company, both Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will serve as the co-CEO moving forward, and there has been a lot of talk regarding the backstage return of a veteran personality.

Fans are also wondering if Vince McMahon could make his way back to the top once the heat around him subsides. The roundup also has an update regarding the possibility of the former CEO's return.

We concluded today's lineup of rumors with details of a powerful executive's surprising opinions on Becky Lynch.

#1. Backstage news on Stephanie McMahon's relationship with Shane McMahon

Vince McMahon's sudden WWE exit has already brought about some massive changes to WWE's management structure over the past few days. The 77-year-old's announcement has given rise to speculation about Shane McMahon's possible return to prominence behind the scenes.

Wade Keller addressed Shane McMahon's status on the PWTorchVIP.com audio show and noted that viewers should not expect the former SmackDown tag team champion to get back into the promotion's fold.

Based on inputs from sources, Stephanie McMahon will not work with Shane McMahon unless her brother "goes rogue" and decides to make an unwelcome appearance at the show.

"It's like, you know, the siblings hang out, they yell, they battle, and they double cross each other, but they hang out," said Wade Keller. "And they talk. And the impression I'm getting is that's not happening with Shane and Stephanie. So, by the way, don't expect Shane to enter the picture here unless he just, you know, goes rogue and just shows up at a show..."

It was stated that the rivalry between Shane and Stephanie still exists, and there is no chance of them getting back on the same page professionally. The siblings haven't been on the best of terms, as Keller added below:

"That rivalry has been there. The divide between those two, I'm told, is still there. And there is no reconciliation or power sibling team expected." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

#2. Could Vince McMahon return to WWE in the future?

Vince McMahon has attracted nuclear heat from the online fanbase ever since the emergence of multiple sexual misconduct allegations. There has been speculation on whether he can regain his power within WWE once the situation is brought under control from a PR standpoint.

Wade Keller shut down the possibility and said that most people backstage expect Vince McMahon never to return.

While conspiracy theories are running wild all over the internet, executives and talent believe McMahon has retired for good and will not get involved with the day-to-day operations.

"Vince McMahon is really gone. And everybody I talked to - yes, there's the conspiracy theorists, and yes, people will go 'well, you know, if the window opens, he'll return.' As of now, the expectation on a corporate and wrestling level is he's gone and not expected to return. Not expected doesn't mean it can't happen," reported Keller. "Nobody I talked to thinks this is a charade for PR reasons." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The primary reason for Vince McMahon's decision to walk away is to protect the value of WWE. The organization has publicly been open about being up for sale, and McMahon's retirement was done to benefit WWE in a market full of potential buyers.

Corporate changes in WWE could also positively impact WWE, as Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and their chosen people could usher in a new era in professional wrestling's most successful institution.

#3. What did Kevin Dunn tell people about Becky Lynch during a production meeting?

Vince McMahon's WWE departure has naturally brought the spotlight upon one of his longest-tenured employees, Kevin Dunn. The 38-year veteran has never been a universally-liked figure, and the latest report regarding his opinions on Becky Lynch might increase his detractors.

A note from Leslie Lee of Struggle Sessions revealed what Kevin Dunn mentioned about the Irish superstar's looks during a production meeting in 2016. The source made the following revelation:

"I'll never forget this weasel telling us that Becky Lynch isn't good-looking enough," the source shared.

The long-time WWE executive also had issues with Big Time Becks' accent and initially wanted to cut down her promo time on TV. Kevin Dunn is someone from Vince McMahon's inner circle who could be on his way out of the company.

Word backstage that Dunn might be gone within a year as WWE undergoes one of its biggest management shuffles in years. Are you optimistic about what's in store in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

