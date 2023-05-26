"Vince was giving us a standing ovation" - Vince McMahon and Triple H were very happy backstage after a match, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon and Triple H are not easy men to please with a wrestling match. However, that's what Alberto Del Rio and Dolph Ziggler did with their cash-in, where Ziggler won the World Heavyweight Champion in front of an incredible crowd.

On the night after WrestleMania 29, at WWE RAW, the fans were incredibly vocal. Ziggler had one of the best moments of all time in WWE when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Alberto Del Rio to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Even though he was supposed to be a heel, the crowd went wild for him.

Alberto Del Rio spoke to Riju Dasgupta on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, about the reception backstage after the moment and how happy Triple H, Vince McMahon, and other WWE executives were with it.

"So that moment, I think it was in New York, New York or New Jersey, and the crowd was so loud. We did such a good job. I remeber going to the back. Vince was giving us a standing ovation. Him, Triple H, and everybody, important people in the office of WWE. They put over what Dolph Ziggler did, they put over my job by selling my leg and my injury, and not showing the world that the title was changing in that moment. It was a fantastic night." (3:55 - 4:33)

While Triple H and Vince McMahon were pleased, Alberto Del Rio was full of praise for Dolph Ziggler

Alberto Del Rio had a lot of praise for Ziggler. Triple H and Vince McMahon might have put them over for how their match went, but Del Rio praised Ziggler for deserving the moment in his career.

"It was amazing and he deserved it. He is one of those wrestlers that he is so freaking good. And he has understood his place in the business." (1:02 - 1:17)

He also said that it was the peak of Ziggler's career.

"That moment was, I would say the peak of his career because he was finally getting what the fans wanted from him. And he was finally getting what he deserved and I was pleased to be part of that moment." (2:42 - 2:59)

The match between the two is recognized as iconic in WWE history.

