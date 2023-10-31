"Vince would have gotten rid of him anyway" - WWE Veteran says working with AEW star was a pain in the a** (Exclusive)

There have been many wrestlers who were close to getting a big run in WWE, with Christopher Daniels being one of them. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently opened up on the AEW star being considered for the Higher Power storyline, adding that Daniels was not easy to work with, something he realized later on.

Back in the 1990s, WWE wanted to introduce Higher Power as part of The Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness, and Christopher Daniels was one of the names that were brought up. As revealed by Vince Russo in January 2022, Vince McMahon rejected Daniels, and the former head writer believes it was a blessing in disguise as he feels that the star would have eventually gotten fired anyway.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo revealed that while Christopher Daniels was a great human being, working with him was a different experience altogether, and it was not always a positive one.

"Because you didn't have to work with him, so you interviewed him bro, and that's great, he was a cool dude, but you never worked with him, because he was a pain in the a** to work with. He was a pain in the backside to work with, and in a way, he is lucky that he didn't get that spot because, in two weeks, Vince would have gotten rid of him anyway," Vince Russo said. [20:58 - 21:27]

Vince Russo on why he wanted Christopher Daniels as the Higher Power in WWE

Vince Russo himself came across Daniels as a potential candidate for the spot, and it was on the basis of the wrestler's exceptional work on the indies.

Christopher Daniels was gathering a lot of momentum as the "Fallen Angel," and Russo had started to hear his name a lot outside WWE.

However, Vince McMahon was left underwhelmed by Daniels' size and outrightly rejected the prospects of signing him, as Russo recalled:

"I didn't know that. That was the first time I ever would have been working with him. That was the first time. He was red-hot on the independent scene, and he had this Fallen Angel gimmick. There were a lot of things there. So I am like, 'Shoot, everybody is talking about this guy.' But Vince saw his size and was like, 'No way.'" [21:31 - 21:54]

What do you think about Vince Russo's statements about Christopher Daniels? Sound off in the comments section below!

