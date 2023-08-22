"Vince, I'm coming home" - 38-year-old former superstar teases return while driving by WWE Headquarters

A former WWE Superstar drove by the company headquarters today and claimed that he is coming home.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, has made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene following his departure from the company in 2020. He recently made an incredible Ghostbusters entrance with Steph De Lander at GCW Homecoming and was put through a flaming table by Bully Ray at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The former Intercontinental Champion posted a clip today of him driving by WWE Headquarters. In the video, Cardona joked that he is coming home and is tired of being disrespected in GCW. He mentioned Vince McMahon, and his wife, Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green, in the video seen below:

"I’m coming home, Vince. No more of this indie bullsh*t. No more being disrespected in GCW. Vince, I’m coming home. Chelsea, I’m coming. Wait for me," said Cardona. [H/T: Fightful]

Chelsea Green calls on WWE fans to delete tweets about Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona was under fire from wrestling fans after he was spotted wearing a Women's Tag Team Championship at a DDT Pro event.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17th edition of RAW. Deville has since suffered a torn ACL and Piper Niven named herself as Green's new partner.

After fans complained about Matt Cardona bringing the title to a DDT event in Japan, Green shared a video on Twitter to explain the situation. She noted that her husband was wearing a replica title and called on fans to delete their "ridiculously idiotic tweets" about Cardona:

"So I know that a lot of you guys saw that my husband won the DDT Pro Universal title last night in Tokyo. When he came out, he brought one of the WWE Tag Team titles with him. Well, my friends, it is time to go back on Twitter and delete your ridiculously idiotic tweets because it was a replica!" said Green. [From 00:01 - 00:25]

During his time in the company, Matt Cardona cultivated a strong fanbase while portraying the Zack Ryder character. However, he was never viewed as a main eventer and has become an even bigger star on the independent wrestling scene. Only time will tell if the veteran ever does return to the company down the line.

Would you like to see Matt Cardona return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

