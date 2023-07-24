Chelsea Green calls on WWE fans to delete "ridiculously idiotic" tweets about her husband

Chelsea Green has asked the WWE Universe to delete their "ridiculously idiotic" tweets after her husband was spotted wearing her title.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) captured the DDT Universal Championship last night at DDT Wrestle Peter Pan 2023. He was spotted wearing a Women's Tag Team Championship to the ring, and some fans were outraged by it.

Cardona and Green are married in real life, and the former superstar was simply showing support for his wife. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championship last week on the red brand. The duo were able to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the title.

Chelsea Green took to Twitter today to reveal that her husband didn't even have the actual title with him at the DDT event in Japan. She revealed that Cardona was wearing a replica at the event and called on the WWE Universe to delete their "idiotic" tweets directed at her husband.

"So I know that a lot of you guys saw that my husband won the DDT Pro Universal title last night in Tokyo. When he came out, he brought one of the WWE Tag Team titles with him. Well, my friends, it is time to go back on Twitter and delete your ridiculously idiotic tweets because it was a replica!" said Green. [From 00:01 - 00:25]

Chelsea Green shows off WWE Women's Championship

Chelsea Green disclosed that Matt Cardona did not bring her actual Women's Tag Team Championship belt to Japan and showed off the real title to the camera in her new video.

The 32-year-old returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. She was eliminated in a matter of moments by Rhea Ripley but has been able to develop a connection with the WWE Universe since her embarrassing Rumble elimination.

Green stated in her video posted today that the actual Women's Tag Team Championship is safe and sound with its rightful owner.

"I did not give my brand new beautiful piece of jewelry to my husband to take to Japan with him. No, it is right here (shows title), safe and sound in the arms of its rightful owner," she added. [From 00:27 - 00:41]

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville have become quite a popular duo on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see how long they can hang onto the Women's Tag Team Championship, as the belts have changed hands several times in recent weeks.

