Vince McMahon accused of giving "cr**py material" to two ex-WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon gave Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson bad material during their WWE run.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their way to WWE in 2016 and had a four-year stint with the company. The duo was let go in 2020 due to WWE's budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vince Russo opened up on WWE an Vince McMahon's treatment of The Good Brothers and stated that they weren't given good quality material.

Check out his full comments below:

"I don't think it was that, bro. I think he gave them cra**y material. I mean, if you're getting handed cra**y material by Prashant, and you're trying to get me to say stuff word-for-word... if somebody's giving you something, saying, "you gotta say this word-for-word," and it's horrible, you can only make that so good, there's only so much you could do with that. They were never given good material," said Russo. [11:35-12:16]

The Good Brothers did fine for themselves in Vince McMahon's promotion

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their big debuts in WWE in April 2016. They attacked The Usos and established themselves as on-screen villains in the process.

The duo won the RAW Tag Team titles on two occasions during their WWE run. They also aligned with former Bullet Club stablemate AJ Styles twice. The Good Brothers' last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 36. They unsuccessfully attempted to interfere in the Boneyard match between Styles and The Undertaker. Styles was buried alive by The Deadman when all was said and done.

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney



The Good Brothers and Matt Hardy were in WWE

Private Party in AEW

James Storm in the NWA

Chris Sabin out injured



And all of them are on IMPACT tonight. Wild. twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLIN… IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



#IMPACTonAXSTV @IsiahKassidy @Marq_Quen @MATTHARDYBRAND and PRIVATE PARTY are on IMPACT! .@MATTHARDYBRAND and PRIVATE PARTY are on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @IsiahKassidy @Marq_Quen https://t.co/9QmvoUuC9p A year ago:The Good Brothers and Matt Hardy were in WWEPrivate Party in AEWJames Storm in the NWAChris Sabin out injuredAnd all of them are on IMPACT tonight. Wild. #IMPACTonAXSTV A year ago: The Good Brothers and Matt Hardy were in WWE Private Party in AEW James Storm in the NWA Chris Sabin out injured And all of them are on IMPACT tonight. Wild. #IMPACTonAXSTV twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLIN…

The Phenomenal One wasn't happy one bit over Gallows and Anderson's releases:

"You’ve read the dirt sheets and what not, and you know how pi**ed I was about the whole situation. Not at them, but at the situation. I think they’re happier doing what they’re doing now. If that’s the case, then I’m happy for them and, like I said, everything happens for a reason," said Styles.

Do you think Gallows and Anderson's WWE run was underwhelming? Do you agree with Vince Russo that Vince McMahon gave them bad material to work with?

