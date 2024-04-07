Vince McMahon allegedly not in attendance for WrestleMania; Update provided

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was reportedly not in attendance for Night 1 of WrestleMania XL last night in Philadelphia.

The 78-year-old resigned from the company ahead of Royal Rumble 2024 after a disturbing lawsuit from former WWE employee Janel Grant came to light.

WWE has marched on without McMahon, and the product is incredibly hot at the moment. Last night's show packed Lincoln Financial Field with over 70,000 fans, and they are going to do the same thing tonight. Vince McMahon's trainer has taken to Instagram to share a message.

Michael Monteforte, who serves as Vince McMahon's personal trainer, shared a message about his client today on social media. He noted that McMahon wasn't at WrestleMania and that people have turned their backs on him.

"Vince McMahon was unable to attend his first WrestleMania. How quickly people forget, that without his vision, there would be no Wrestling or WrestleMania. Sadly, when a person is down, the people who say the love you, turn their backs on you," he wrote.

The new WWE RAW Tag Team Champion R-Truth commented on the post and seemingly agreed with McMahon's trainer by saying "1000" as seen in the image below.

R-Truth reacts to McMahon's trainer on Instagram.

Former WWE star comments on the Vince McMahon controversy

Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently opened up about the allegations against Mr. McMahon and shared that he viewed him as a father figure.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the ECW legend admitted that he was sickened by the lawsuit. He added Vince McMahon was like a father figure to him and is one of the most important people he's ever met.

"Well first off it's kind of crazy right? And I'm really shocked and sickened by it, you know. When it's all over YouTube and every channel, seems like I can watch about it and learn about it for a while, but then I start feeling like not good, you know? I respected the hell out of this guy, like he was like a father figure in a way to me, and I told him that, you know? He's like the most important person I knew, one of the most recognizable and the most famous," said RVD.

Check out the interview in the video below:

Triple H now serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer and wrestling fans appear to be loving the current product. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any surprises in store for the fans during Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

