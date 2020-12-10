On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho sat down with pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, and the duo discussed Pat Patterson's legendary career. Patterson passed away at 79 last week, and left a lasting legacy that simply can't be replicated. Jericho stated that Patterson was high on current WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, and advocated for a push for him in meetings.

"Pat would always stand up for Dolph Ziggler in the booking meetings. [He would say], ‘we gotta push Dolph, we gotta push Dolph, we gotta push Dolph.'”

Jericho added that Patterson advocating for a Dolph Ziggler push proved to be detrimental to the former World Champion, as Vince McMahon 'buried' him as a rib on Patterson.

I think that almost led to Dolph getting heat for it to where they would start doing the opposite just to pi*s Pat off just to have him lose a lot. You know how Vince thinks. Let’s rib Pat and bury Dolph Ziggler because it’s funny to me even though it’s a detriment to your company to do that.

Dolph Ziggler is a former World Champion in WWE

Dolph Ziggler has been WWE for around 16 years at this point. He is a 2-time World Champion, but it always felt like a WWE could have done a lot more with him, back when he was white-hot among the WWE Universe. Ziggler is regarded as one of the best sellers in modern wrestling, and has been used by WWE to put over talent for a long time now.

At Survivor Series 2014, Dolph Ziggler was the sole survivor for Team Cena, against Team Authority. Many believed that a huge push was on the horizon for him, but nothing came of it. Ziggler is currently a mid-card act on WWE TV, and performs regularly on WWE SmackDown.