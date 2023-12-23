Vince McMahon allegedly held a meeting to announce WWE Superstar's firing

Vince McMahon fired a WWE Superstar for making an excuse after coming in late, as per a veteran.

Maven worked for World Wrestling Entertainment during 2001-05 and, was mostly used as a mid-card act on weekly TV. He has tons of stories to share from his time in WWE, and he does so regularly on his official YouTube channel.

In his recent video, Maven revealed that a WWE Superstar was once fired by Vince McMahon because he made an excuse after being late to a show. Check out Maven's full comments below:

"There was actually one time that an excuse got someone fired. So let me set the scene for you: It was a TV taping, like all others, and it wasn't often that Vince would call everyone together for a full talent meeting. So, when we were all gathered there, there was a hush, there was a quiet. Waiting to hear exactly what was on his mind because something was setting him off, and we didn't notice it at that moment, but there was a fellow wrestler who was absent from that meeting."

He continued:

"And Vince let everyone know this person was absent because not only were they late, but then they made the excuse that they did not get a wakeup call. And Vince made the statement, 'If you're trusting someone who is working a minimum wage job to get you to your place of employment on time, you're not the person I want in this company, trust me.'" [13:06-14:03]

Vince McMahon once threatened to release Maven as well

Maven once revealed that McMahon wasn't happy with a match of his on Monday Night RAW. The match in question was between Maven and Christopher Nowinski, and it didn't live up to Vince's expectations.

McMahon was furious over how the match went and confronted Maven when he came back through the curtain. Vince straightaway told Maven that he wasn't needed in the company if he didn't improve.

