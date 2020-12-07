5 Times WWE Superstars got physical with Vince McMahon in real life

Vince McMahon spent a long time behind the desk in WWE, as an announcer. He also made it a point to not get involved in WWE storylines in any capacity. It all changed in the mid-90s when Bret Hart shoved Vince McMahon on an episode of RAW, a moment that is dubbed as the birth of the Mr. McMahon character.

Vince McMahon went on to become one of the greatest heels of all time and was a regular on WWE TV for years on end. His feud against Stone Cold Steve Austin is regarded by many as a major reason why WWE managed to topple WCW in the Monday Night Wars. Vince McMahon took some serious punishment over the years on WWE TV, while feuding with the company's biggest Superstars. In this list though, we are going to take a look at five real-life instances, where a WWE Superstar got physical with Vince McMahon.

#5 Bret Hart clotheslines a drunk Vince McMahon in a bar

The Hart Foundation

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart appeared on a show hosted by Inside The Ropes earlier this year and shared a bunch of interesting stories. Hart recalled an incident that took place in a strip bar. According to Hart, Vince McMahon was drunk to the limit and wasn't in his senses. The Road Warriors decided to execute their finisher on McMahon but ended up performing a watered-down version on the boss.

Jim Neidhart and Bret Hart had other plans though. After being encouraged by the likes of Hulk Hogan, the duo did the unthinkable, with Neidhart picking McMahon up and Hart hitting him full blast with a clothesline.

And as I set the two shot glasses down, Jim picks Vince up. Hulk Hogan was like, 'are you gonna do it, or am I gonna have to find someone else to?' I just looked at Hulk Hogan and looked at Hawk, and I just took off and clotheslined Vince full blast.

This wouldn't be the last time Vince McMahon was attacked by Bret Hart

Vince McMahon is one of the most ruthless entities in the wrestling world, and this demeanor of his has helped him reach the top of the industry. It's hard to imagine a drunk Vince McMahon partying with a bunch of his wrestlers in a bar, and getting clotheslined by Bret Hart. It did happen though, and it certainly wasn't the last time Bret Hart would get physical with Vince McMahon in real life.