Vince McMahon allegedly rehired former WWE Superstar hours after John Laurinaitis fired him

Rene Dupree recently disclosed extraordinary details about the time Vince McMahon gave a WWE Superstar his job back on the same day he was fired.

Martin Wright, better known as The Boogeyman, was one of WWE’s most eccentric performers in the mid-2000s. While his in-ring performances were hardly among the strongest on the roster, the worm-eating superstar made up for it with his incredible character work.

Dupree wrestled for WWE at the same time as Wright. Speaking on his “Cafe de Rene” podcast, he revealed what happened next after John Laurinaitis fired the former Tough Enough contestant.

“Vince loved Boogey because of his body,” Dupree said. “Boogey is a crazy bodybuilder guy, but Johnny hated him because he didn’t know how to wrestle. He always had it out for Boogey. So, Johnny thought he had enough power to be able to fire Boogey. It was like nine o’clock in the morning. As soon as Vince found out that Boogey was fired, at three o’clock in the afternoon he got his job back with a raise.” [24:28-24:52]

John Laurinaitis was WWE’s Head of Talent Relations at the time, meaning he could fire superstars if they were no longer needed. However, as the situation with Wright proved, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon still had the right to overrule his long-time associate.

Details on John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon’s recent misconduct accusations

WWE’s board is currently investigating John Laurinaitis following claims of sexual misconduct. The 59-year-old has been on administrative leave since the news emerged in June.

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon retired last week after details emerged about hush payments of $12 million to four women. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon have replaced the 76-year-old as WWE’s co-CEOs, while Triple H is now in charge of creative.

