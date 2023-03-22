Vince McMahon allegedly wanted a version of Kane on WWE's former third brand

Gene Snitsky recently recalled how WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon wanted him to become ECW's version of Kane.

Snitsky appeared on WWE's main roster between 2004 and 2008. In 2007, the imposing superstar shaved his head and beard as part of a character transformation in ECW, WWE's third brand at the time.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Snitsky outlined how Vince McMahon viewed his updated persona:

"It was more like he wanted me to be like the Kane of ECW because that was when they switched over to ECW and had me go over to do the ECW stuff (...) I was fine with it. I got another action figure out of it. I got a beautiful action figure sitting in my office with that exact same look." [31:03 – 31:26]

Snitsky is arguably best remembered for his storyline with Kane in 2004. The rivalry included an unforgettable moment where he punted a toy baby into the crowd.

Details on Gene Snitsky and Vince McMahon's conversation

Comparisons were made between Snitsky and Kane's unmasked character due to their size and shaven-headed appearance.

Snitsky questioned whether the similarities with Kane would be problematic, but Vince McMahon gave him reassurances:

"I'm a professional. I'm a team player. Vince came to me, he's like, 'Hey, man, I got this vision, I want you to do this, this, and this.' I was like, 'Okay.' At first I was kinda like, 'Well, you do know I'm gonna look just like Kane, right?' He's like, 'That's fine because you're gonna be on ECW. You're gonna be ECW's version of Kane.' I was like, 'Okay.'" [31:42 – 32:01]

The former ECW star also addressed the time he sucked Mae Young's toes during a backstage segment at WrestleMania 22.

