Vince McMahon allegedly wrote off a storyline because a WWE Hall of Famer appeared physically unfit

Three-time WWE Champion Mick Foley has unveiled that Vince McMahon wrote off a whole storyline because Hall of Famer Terry Funk went through a minor physically unfit hiccup.

Mr. McMahon did a lot of bizarre things on WWE TV, but none were as challenging to watch as when he made his talent kiss his a**.

As the name suggests, the renowned Kiss My A** Club was formed by Vince McMahon for WWE Superstars. It was formed to either display their dedication and commitment to him or punish anyone who got in his way.

On an episode of WWE RAW in 2006, Mick Foley gladly joined Mr. McMahon's Kiss My A** Club. The Hall of Famer mentioned an angle featuring Terry Funk in McMahon's club in the most recent episode of Foley is Pod. However, Vince dismissed it after seeing Terry Funk in an awkward segment after his knee gave way.

"I thought Edge and I had done a really good job a couple months earlier and I really wanted this to be something special ('Kiss My A** Club' angle involving Terry Funk & Vince McMahon), and just to show you, I think you're (podcast co-host) probably gonna talk to me about this, the first time that Terry came out and was on TV, to show that he had taken a chunk out of his bu**, where Terry came out, we had a little bit of a (dust-up) and his knee gave out on him on the ramp, and Vince saw that and wrote the whole angle off because he didn't think Terry Funk could go anymore," Foley said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Check out the video below:

Vince McMahon told former WWE writer to break out the news to Mick Foley

After Terry Funk had a physical mishap on the ramp, Mr. McMahon gave the order to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz to pull the chords on the Hall of Famer.

During the same interview, Mick Foley revealed getting a call from Gewirtz stating Funk to be a part of the Kiss My A** Club was a bad idea. The three-time WWE Champion recalled being panicked at the last moment when Vince McMahon lost faith in a crucial storyline.

"And so there's this phone call I get where Brian a bad ideaGewirtz says to me, 'Yeah, I talked to Vince and he thinks it's the sh*ts.' If it's singular and it's sh*t, it's a good thing. That guy's the sh*t, you know? But if you put plural on it, it changes everything. I said, 'Oh! Oh! He thinks it's –' he goes, 'No, no. He doesn't think it's gonna work…' And we were a week in because the week before, we'll probably talk about this, the big turn on Tommy Dreamer. We're one week in and the guy who needs to believe in the program has lost all faith in the program," Foley added. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

The former CEO of WWE is very picky and tends to make things happen according to his convenience. Indeed Vince McMahon allegedly pulling the chords on his Kiss My A** Club was probably best for business, given the bizarre idea behind it.

Do you think Vince McMahon's Kiss My A** Club would work in the modern era? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes