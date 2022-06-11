Former WWE Champion says he had a great relationship with Vince McMahon

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon while working for WWE.

RVD is one of the best high-flyers of his generation and an ECW original. He moved from ECW to WWF during the Invasion angle. The star charmed the audience with his unique move set and became a top baby face.

In 2006, Van Dam won the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XXII. He later challenged John Cena at ECW One Night Stand to win the WWE Championship. RVD became the first person to hold the ECW and WWE Championship simultaneously.

On a recent episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, RVD opened up on his relationship with McMahon while he worked for WWE:

“We have a great relationship. I have nothing but respect for him. From my personal interactions with him, he’s always been nothing but super respectful to me.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

However, RVD's run as world champion ended in less than three weeks as he was suspended for carrying marijuana. It would've been interesting to see Mr. Monday Night have a longer reign with the title.

RVD says he was surprised when Vince McMahon called him for HOF

After leaving WWE, RVD went on to work for TNA. Mr. Monday Night quickly became Mr. Thursday Night and won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship after defeating AJ Styles. Van Dam has a long history with IMPACT Wrestling.

However, he has made several sporadic appearances for WWE and appeared at Royal Rumble and NXT. He later signed a short-term deal where he wrestled for WWE between 2013 and 2014. The 51-year-old is still an active competitor but hasn't made a return to WWE.

In the same episode, RVD said he was shocked when Vince McMahon called him out for the WWE Hall of Fame:

“Yes, and at the same time, it’s kind of, like, sometimes I’m surprised they don’t reach out and ask me to do anything.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It's safe to say that Vince McMahon and RVD have maintained their mutual respect. RVD was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with legends such as Kane, Eric Bischoff, and The Great Khali. It'll be interesting to see if Van Dam returns to WWE.

